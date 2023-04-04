Many members of Wakulla’s business community gathered Saturday, April 1, at 3Y Ranch to network, dance, have fun, and of course chow down at the 12th annual Low Country Boil.
Attendees at this popular annual Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce fundraiser feasted on three gigantic pots of low country boil, with traditional ingredients such as shrimp, crawfish, sausage, corn on the cob, potatoes, and classic seasonings. More than 500 tickets were sold for this year’s event.
As the sun set, live music intertwined with chatter and laughter. Folks shimmied out to the dance floor, moving and grooving to classic hits.
If you missed it this year, make sure to mark your calendars for next year’s Low Country Boil. Tickets go quickly but don’t worry, we have a year to prepare!
