Kendal Haynie, an 8th-grade student at Wakulla Middle School, is making waves in the world of wrestling. Known by her fierce wrestling nickname “Stompknocker,” Kendal has achieved numerous accolades in her young career and is now set to represent Florida at the upcoming Junior Olympics.
Kendal, who resides in Crawfordville with her family, has been a dedicated member of the Grappling House Wrestling Club. Alongside her school team, the wildcat wrestler has showcased exceptional talent and skill in the wrestling arena. Her hard work and determination have earned her the titles of 2x Georgia State Champ Youth, a Florida State Champ Youth, and Placer.
In April of this year, Kendal demonstrated her prowess on a national stage, finishing in an impressive 3rd place at the Addidas Nationals held in Missouri. This outstanding performance caught the attention of the selection committee, leading to her recent invitation to join Team Florida for the Junior Olympics in Des Mones, Iowa.
The Junior Olympics, scheduled to take place from July 27 to July 30, is a highly prestigious event where young athletes from across the country come together to compete in various sports disciplines. Kendal will not only represent Florida but also her beloved small town of Wakulla County, shining a spotlight on the talent that emerges from the area.
To support Kendal in her pursuit of excellence, family and friends set up a booth at the Sopchoppy Park during the 4th of July Celebration. Attendees had the opportunity to participate in raffles and a silent auction, indulge in delicious sliced watermelon, and purchase Stompknocker Nation shirts, showing their support for Kendal Haynie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.