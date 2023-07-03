More than 1,300 students were named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Tallahassee Community College. Students must earn a 3.50 grade point average to receive the Dean’s List recognition.

Morgan Parker of Crawfordville

Darrenisha Sims of Crawfordville

Trinity Sims of Crawfordville

Nathaniel Allen of Crawfordville

Margaret Driscoll-Sadusky of Crawfordville

Brooke Nolan of Crawfordville

Erika Hindle of Crawfordville

Caeli Gaynor of Crawfordville

Jackson Roberson of Sopchoppy

Tristan Silcox of Crawfordville

Elizabeth Bartlebaugh of Crawfordville

C’Nyah Catron of Crawfordville

Haley Bruce of Crawfordville

Mackenzie Clark of Crawfordville

Victoria Creel of Crawfordville

Penny Corbet of Crawfordville

Wesley Jordan of Crawfordville

Elliana Williams of Crawfordville

Emma Walter of Crawfordville

Morgan Bozeman of Crawfordville

Camryn Grimes of Crawfordville

Brandon Welch of Crawfordville

Dixie Johnston of Crawfordville

Sereen Cano of Crawfordville

Harley Heuring of Crawfordville

Saranne Beal of Crawfordville

Tiffany Oliver of Crawfordville

Kelsey Sanders of Crawfordville

Ruby Sexton of Crawfordville

Riley Carraway of Crawfordville

Chloe Bassham of Crawfordville

Ava Mercer of Crawfordville

Georgia Gumphrey of Crawfordville

Ryleigh Davis of Crawfordville

David Culley of Crawfordville

Trey Teuton of Crawfordville

Mackenzie Oaks of Crawfordville

Ashley Mcwilliams of Crawfordville

Parris Larue of Crawfordville

Brooke Roberts of Crawfordville

Emily Fondo of Crawfordville

Tori Heffren of Crawfordville

Harleigh Strickland of Crawfordville

Lake Lawhon of Sopchoppy

Alex Hernandez of Crawfordville

Heather Spraker of Crawfordville

Spencer Sharp of Crawfordville

Keyaira Frost of Crawfordville

Grace Cordell of Crawfordville

Amanda West of Crawfordville

Justin Ball of Crawfordville

Miranda Capps of Crawfordville

Amber Rivers of Crawfordville

Breana Barnes of Panacea

Isaac Peck of Crawfordville

Katie Davis of Crawfordville

James Thaxton of Crawfordville

Emma Dykes of Sopchoppy

Connicia West of Crawfordville

Emily Clark of Crawfordville

Benjamin Vaughn of Crawfordville

Presley Jones of Crawfordville

Kania Manning of Crawfordville

Haley Mattox of Crawfordville

Dazia Evans of Crawfordville

Maya Hill of Crawfordville

Kadin Musco of Crawfordville

Ada Rye of Sopchoppy

Mason Pace of Crawfordville

Tressie Edwards of Crawfordville

Zachary Malik of Crawfordville

Brooklyn Mcgough of Crawfordville

George Hernandez of Crawfordville

Katia Toth of Crawfordville

Brooke Calloway of Sopchoppy

Michael Hurley of Crawfordville

Trista Heffren of Crawfordville

Sean Masters of Crawfordville

Evangel Cooksey of Crawdfordville

Tallahassee Community College is consistently ranked as one of the top community colleges in the nation. Every semester, thousands of students choose TCC as the next step in their education journey. Offering an Associate in Arts degree for transfer to a state university in multiple tracks, as well as over 70 different degree and certificate programs that encompass a variety of fields, TCC has a wide range of educational pathways for students from all walks of life.

