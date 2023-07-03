More than 1,300 students were named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Tallahassee Community College. Students must earn a 3.50 grade point average to receive the Dean’s List recognition.
Morgan Parker of Crawfordville
Darrenisha Sims of Crawfordville
Trinity Sims of Crawfordville
Nathaniel Allen of Crawfordville
Margaret Driscoll-Sadusky of Crawfordville
Brooke Nolan of Crawfordville
Erika Hindle of Crawfordville
Caeli Gaynor of Crawfordville
Jackson Roberson of Sopchoppy
Tristan Silcox of Crawfordville
Elizabeth Bartlebaugh of Crawfordville
C’Nyah Catron of Crawfordville
Haley Bruce of Crawfordville
Mackenzie Clark of Crawfordville
Victoria Creel of Crawfordville
Penny Corbet of Crawfordville
Wesley Jordan of Crawfordville
Elliana Williams of Crawfordville
Emma Walter of Crawfordville
Morgan Bozeman of Crawfordville
Camryn Grimes of Crawfordville
Brandon Welch of Crawfordville
Dixie Johnston of Crawfordville
Sereen Cano of Crawfordville
Harley Heuring of Crawfordville
Saranne Beal of Crawfordville
Tiffany Oliver of Crawfordville
Kelsey Sanders of Crawfordville
Ruby Sexton of Crawfordville
Riley Carraway of Crawfordville
Chloe Bassham of Crawfordville
Ava Mercer of Crawfordville
Georgia Gumphrey of Crawfordville
Ryleigh Davis of Crawfordville
David Culley of Crawfordville
Trey Teuton of Crawfordville
Mackenzie Oaks of Crawfordville
Ashley Mcwilliams of Crawfordville
Parris Larue of Crawfordville
Brooke Roberts of Crawfordville
Emily Fondo of Crawfordville
Tori Heffren of Crawfordville
Harleigh Strickland of Crawfordville
Lake Lawhon of Sopchoppy
Alex Hernandez of Crawfordville
Heather Spraker of Crawfordville
Spencer Sharp of Crawfordville
Keyaira Frost of Crawfordville
Grace Cordell of Crawfordville
Amanda West of Crawfordville
Justin Ball of Crawfordville
Miranda Capps of Crawfordville
Amber Rivers of Crawfordville
Breana Barnes of Panacea
Isaac Peck of Crawfordville
Katie Davis of Crawfordville
James Thaxton of Crawfordville
Emma Dykes of Sopchoppy
Connicia West of Crawfordville
Emily Clark of Crawfordville
Benjamin Vaughn of Crawfordville
Presley Jones of Crawfordville
Kania Manning of Crawfordville
Haley Mattox of Crawfordville
Dazia Evans of Crawfordville
Maya Hill of Crawfordville
Kadin Musco of Crawfordville
Ada Rye of Sopchoppy
Mason Pace of Crawfordville
Tressie Edwards of Crawfordville
Zachary Malik of Crawfordville
Brooklyn Mcgough of Crawfordville
George Hernandez of Crawfordville
Katia Toth of Crawfordville
Brooke Calloway of Sopchoppy
Michael Hurley of Crawfordville
Trista Heffren of Crawfordville
Sean Masters of Crawfordville
Evangel Cooksey of Crawdfordville
Tallahassee Community College is consistently ranked as one of the top community colleges in the nation. Every semester, thousands of students choose TCC as the next step in their education journey. Offering an Associate in Arts degree for transfer to a state university in multiple tracks, as well as over 70 different degree and certificate programs that encompass a variety of fields, TCC has a wide range of educational pathways for students from all walks of life.
