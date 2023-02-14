More than 1,600 students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Tallahassee Community College. Students must earn a 3.50 grade point average to receive the Dean’s List recognition.
Local students named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2022 are: Landan Hall of Crawfordville, Alex Hernandez of Crawfordville, Wesley Jordan of Crawfordville, Peyton Davenport of Crawfordville, Conner Oaks of Crawfordville, Robert Montpellier of Crawfordville, Jessica Harris of Crawfordville, Sara Chipps of Crawfordville, Sidnee Eures of Crawfordville, Kayla Adams of Sopchoppy, Ada Rye of Sopchoppy, Spencer Sharp of Crawfordville, Kylee Pitman of Crawfordville, Ruperto Llanes of Crawfordville, Lochlyn Vause of Crawfordville, Gracie Rutz of Crawfordville, Brooke Roberts of Crawfordville, Dawson Vause of Crawfordville, Ning Bagwell of Crawfordville, Jonathan Eberlein of Crawfordville, Sean Mendez of Crawfordville, Tracy Swain of Crawfordville, Bailey Brannan of Crawfordville, Lily Jedziniak of Crawfordville, Justus Jones of Crawfordville, Kane Tucker of Crawfordville, Kiera Grant of Crawfordville, Wyatt Ayers of Sopchoppy, Gaby Bruce of Crawfordville, Chase Morgan of Crawfordville, Keyona Williams of Crawfordville, Parker Lawhon of Sopchoppy, Emma Henderson of Crawfordville, Kaitlyn Moss of Crawfordville, Merritt Taylor of Panacea, Sabrina Butler of Crawfordville, Zachariah Turner of Crawfordville, Kadin Musco of Crawfordville, Ava Lawhon of Sopchoppy, Harley Heuring of Crawfordville, Morgan Bozeman of Crawfordville, Pauline Freeman of Crawfordville, Emma Walter of Crawfordville, Gabriel Dutton of Crawfordville, Naomi Reaves of Crawfordville, Alexander Rhodes of Panacea, Laquita Gennie of Crawfordville, Taylor Roddenberry of Sopchoppy, Jon Edwards of Crawfordville, Emily Fondo of Crawfordville, Lily Nichols of Crawfordville, Ellie Nelson of Sopchoppy, Melanie Ginn of Crawfordville, Jennifer Stringer of Crawfordville, Anna Green of Crawfordville, Ian Cross of Crawfordville, David Fairchild of Crawfordville, Jackson Roberson of Sopchoppy, Hannah Pichard of Crawfordville, Camryn Grimes of Crawfordville, Oliver Robinson of Crawfordville, Lindsey Herman of Crawfordville, Riley Rutz of Crawfordville, Shante’Jah Gilliam of Crawfordville, Jazmine Fields of Crawfordville, Dylan Allen of Crawfordville, Hailey Johnson of Crawfordville, Kania Manning of Crawfordville, Kristie Soderholm of Crawfordville, Caitlin Hall of Crawfordville, Abigail Hogan of Crawfordville, Timothy Grooms of Crawfordville, Courtney Richmond of Crawfordville, Ryan Funk of Crawfordville, Jackson Miller of Crawfordville, Emily Leblanc of Crawfordville, William Jarmon of Crawfordville, Georgia Gumphrey of Crawfordville, Brianna Wesley of Sopchoppy and Heath Colley of Crawfordville.
