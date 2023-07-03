The U.S. Department of State and CIEE, the Council on International Educational Exchange are pleased to announce that Shannon Sandow of Crawfordville, has been selected for the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange scholarship for the 2023-2024 academic year. CBYX is a bilateral exchange program of the U.S. Congress and German Bundestag (Parliament). The program is administered by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs through non-profit implementing partners such as CIEE.
Shannon will spend the academic year in Germany living with a host family and attending high school. The program will start in August when Shannon travels to Germany for a one month intensive German language program.
Over the course of the year, Shannon will share a bit of Crawfordville with their hosts in Germany. In addition to their role as citizen diplomats, CBYX participants also visit the German Bundestag, meet with German government officials, and explore the beauty and diversity of Germany. Upon return to the United States at the conclusion of the exchange program in Germany, the participants will meet with their elected representatives on Capitol Hill.
At the same time that Shannon is in Germany, a group of young German CBYX participants will spend a year in the United States. This allows American communities to get to know Germany without leaving home. Schools and families who volunteer to host these German youth help strengthen the U.S. relationship with Germany and showcase their community to international audiences. U.S. citizens interested in bringing a bit of Germany to their community should reach out to CIEE at highschool@ciee.org.
While each exchange year is unique, over the last forty years the program has positively changed the life trajectories for thousands of American young people. Find out about how the CBYX program builds the skills of American participants in the recently completed independent evaluation (full report).
For more information about CBYX, visit exchanges.state.gov/cbyx or contact CIEE at www.ciee.org/cbyx.
