Samuel “Brooks” Marr of Crawfordville is an Eagle Scout candidate working to finish his Eagle project, which will benefit Wakulla County’s animal shelter. The 15-year-old is a Life Scout with Troop 5 of Crawfordville with Scoutmaster Lambert West.
Brooks said, “Animals have been such a big part of my life, and a tremendous blessing. I knew that when the time came for my Eagle Scout project I wanted to focus on something that would benefit my community, but very much focus on animals. Miss Bonnie and the staff and volunteers made working with Wakulla County Animal Services an awesome experience.”
Marr’s project includes:
Making improvements to the property at the Wakulla County Animal Services facility. So far, a picnic tables and bench have been constructed and installed. A shelter sometime in the past housed a vending machine has been refurbished and repurposed as a “photo booth.” This was completed in time to be available for an adoption event at the shelter.
Conducting a fundraiser to cover the costs of the materials for the improvement with any surplus to be used to purchase specific supplies needed at the shelter. Funds raised exceeded the cost of materials by hundreds of dollars. Every penny of that will be spent on specific hard-to-obtain supplies requested by the shelter.
Conducting a supply drive in cooperation with local business, using social media and attractive donation receptacles to solicit donations of supplies (they’re pet-shaped). The supply drive ended March 15, and collected hundreds of pounds of food and other supplies. Brooks sends a big thank-you thanks to Gulf Coast Lumber, Amazing Business Solutions, Winn-Dixie, Ace Home Center in Crawfordville and Woodville, as well as the Wakulla County Public Library for hosting drop-off locations.
The 15-year-old is about to finish his sophomore year at Wakulla High School. He is enrolled in the school’s medical academy and his father, Greg Marr Jr., shared in an email that has maintained “a perfect GPA” despite taking challenging classes.
Brooks also participates in his school’s music program, including playing tuba in the marching band and being selected to perform in the All District band both his freshman and sophomore years. He hopes to attend Florida State University and become a Marching Chief.
His other volunteer activities also include participating in Keep Wakulla County Beautiful’s Coastal Cleanup and helping food pantries.
His parents, Greg Marr Jr., and Denise Marr, are very proud.
