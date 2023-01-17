CRAWFORDVILLE — On Jan. 9, the Republican Executive Committee of Wakulla County (WREC) voted unanimously to adopt a resolution of “No Confidence” in the current chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), Ronna Romney McDaniel.
McDaniel is seeking to be re-elected for an unprecedented fourth term as chair of the RNC at the biennial organizational meeting, which takes place during the RNC’s winter meeting Jan. 27, in Dana Point, California.
The resolution reads: “The Republican Executive Committee of Wakulla County, FL (WREC) resolves to express ‘No Confidence’ in RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, and to oppose her re-election in the upcoming 2023 RNC Organizational Meeting. We urge the Chair, National Committeeman and Committeewoman of the Republican Party of Florida to vote against McDaniel in her bid for re-election.”
The resolution was offered by Wakulla Precinct Committeeman Ed Brimner based on the national performance of McDaniel and was adopted unanimously by the committee. The Republican Party of Florida will convene a special meeting Jan. 20, to vote on the question: “Should Ronna McDaniel be terminated as Chair of the RNC at the January 27th meeting of the RNC.”
