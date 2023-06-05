Sara Berry, a dedicated mother, finds herself once again in a battle to sustain her 5-year-old daughter’s life and ensure she has access to adequate care. Berry’s daughter, Lilly June, was born with a rare genetic mutation called Glucokinase, resulting in congenital hyperinsulinism of the pancreas. Every day is a miracle for Lilly, and her 24-hour nursing care is essential for her survival.
Berry’s ongoing struggle took a distressing turn when the home health care agency NurseSpring failed to provide the necessary care for Lilly. The gravity of the situation became evident when the nurse responsible for Lilly’s well-being fell asleep during her shift. Given Lilly’s condition and the unpredictability of her blood sugar levels, this lapse in care posed significant risks. Unfortunately, during the nurse’s slumber, Lilly’s blood sugar monitor sounded an alarm, indicating a dangerously low reading of 42. Faced with the urgency of the situation, Sara had no choice but to wake up the nurse to address the critical situation promptly. To her dismay, when Berry confronted NurseSpring about the incident, she was shocked to discover that her options were limited to either persisting with the same nurse, who had demonstrated a lapse in attention, or facing the daunting prospect of going without any care for Lilly altogether.
Sara and Lilly have now been without nursing care for three weeks because of the limited options presented to Sara.
“As a parent, it’s my job to keep my baby safe and I made a promise to her the day she was born. I told her, ‘If you live through this, I will fight with every breath I take for the rest of my being, for you’ and that’s what I’ve done,” Sara said.
This incident is not the first time Berry has encountered issues with NurseSpring. She possesses video evidence from cameras posted around her home, of a nurse mishandling Lilly’s bolus feed and leaving her unattended while stepping outside to smoke. In total, Sara has reported two different nurses for sleeping on their shifts. These incidents have left Berry deeply concerned about her daughter’s well-being and safety.
The Wakulla News reached out to NurseSpring for comment and clarfication on their policies pertaining to nurses sleeping and taking breaks on shift. NurseSpring Branch Manager Amanda Moneymaker said, “Thank you for the opportunity to respond to this article. Sara contacted us in 2018 to provide for Lilly. It’s been an honor and a privlege to take care of Lilly until Sara ended our care via written notice on May 17, 2023. We wish Sara and Lilly all of the best and due to HIPPA we are not going to comment any further.”
The lack of support has taken a toll on Sara’s life in other aspects. Due to the lack of nursing care for Lilly, Sara was forced to miss work repeatedly, leading to her dismissal from her job on June 2. Losing her employment further exacerbates her challenges in providing for her child and maintaining a stable living environment.
This recent struggle adds to the already tumultuous journey Sara and Lilly June have experienced. In 2020, Sara faced the possibility of losing round-the-clock care for Lilly when their insurance company, Staywell, informed them of a sudden termination of coverage for their current nursing agency. The abrupt change left Sara with little time to find an alternative agency, causing distress not only for her but also for approximately 20 families in North Florida who require 24-hour pediatric nursing care.
The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration mandates that families should not be left without coverage, particularly when children require 24-hour nursing care. This statutory provision aims to prevent gaps in service, underscoring the critical nature of continuous care for patients like Lilly June.
Sara, now facing a jobless future due to the lack of support, expressed her anguish over losing everything she owns and the inability to provide stability for her daughter. The uncertainty of maintaining Lilly’s well-being without nursing care is a terrifying prospect for Sara, who relies on the assistance of healthcare professionals.
“When you don’t know if your child is going to live or die, you shouldn’t have to also worry about being homeless or hungry” Sara said.
During her interview with TWN, Sara never asked for any form of handout or financial assistance. However, recognizing the challenges she and Lilly June were facing, TWN suggested the idea of creating a GoFundMe campaign to rally support from the local community.
Having returned to Wakulla County after seeking treatment for Lilly June in Gainesville at Shands Hospital, Sara wanted to be close to home, surrounded by familiar faces and the support of her hometown. Now, as Sara and Lilly June navigate the ongoing battle for adequate care, TWN urges the community to come together and demonstrate their unwavering support for this courageous mother and her extraordinary daughter. By showing their generosity through donations, messages of encouragement, and spreading the word, the community can play an instrumental role in ensuring that Sara and Lilly June have the resources they need to face the challenges ahead. Let us rally around them and show the power of unity and compassion in helping them overcome this difficult journey.
To support Sara June Berry and her daughter Lilly June, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help them keep a roof over their heads. The link to the campaign can be found here: GoFundMe Link: https://tinyurl.com/2vvyc8k2
“I have tried to keep a job and show everyone I just want to work,” said Sara. “I’m not asking for handouts, but I can’t work without nursing care.”
Looking back at Lilly June’s remarkable journey, her story serves as an inspiration to others facing similar difficulties. Born prematurely at just six and a half months, weighing a mere one pound and six ounces, Lilly June defied the odds. Sara had faced her own health struggles, with her pancreas being removed years prior. The unexpected miracle of Lilly June’s birth brought immeasurable joy to the family.
However, Lilly June’s medical challenges had only just begun. Shortly after her birth, her blood sugar levels began to plummet dangerously low, raising concerns about her survival. She was eventually diagnosed with Congenital Hyperinsulinism with the rare mutation Glucokinase. The complexity of her condition necessitated transferring her to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where her pancreas was ultimately removed. After a lengthy and arduous hospital stay, Sara and Lilly June finally returned home.
Every day presents a formidable struggle for Sara and Lilly June. The unpredictability of Lilly’s blood sugar levels requires constant vigilance, and she relies on a feeding tube for nutrition. The need for around-the-clock care underscores the critical nature of nursing support in their lives.
Sara hopes that by sharing Lilly June’s story, she can provide encouragement to others facing similar challenges. She implores them to persevere, maintain hope, and never lose faith in the face of adversity.
As the battle for Lilly June’s care continues, the support garnered through the GoFundMe campaign will undoubtedly make a difference in ensuring that Sara and her daughter have a stable home and the necessary resources to confront the ongoing obstacles. The community’s generosity and compassion are crucial in providing a lifeline for the family during these trying times.
As the story unfolds, it is a testament to the power of advocacy, community support, and unwavering determination. The hope is that Lilly June’s fight will not only secure her own well-being but also inspire systemic changes that ensure every child with complex medical needs receives the care they require and deserve.
Note: The GoFundMe campaign to support Sara June Berry and Lilly June can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/2vvyc8k2 or by visiting gofundme.com and searching for “help for Lilly June & Mom”. Donations of any size are greatly appreciated and will go directly towards providing crucial support for their ongoing battle for care and stability.
