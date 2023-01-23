Local 4-H youth leaders issue environmental challenge

Each year, Wakulla 4-H youth plan and execute one or more service projects to benefit the local community.
Prior projects have included hurricane clean-up efforts, disaster preparedness buckets for senior citizens, a rain barrel installation at the local library, and a Blessing Box at the Extension office.
This year, 4-H youth want to engage the community in efforts to preserve the natural beauty of Wakulla. They have noted an increase in littering throughout the community and have partnered with Keep Wakulla County Beautiful to help raise awareness and plan a hands-on effort to be announced in the coming months.
The first phase of their project involves a design competition. Youth would like to feature images of nature, natural resources, and animals to inspire the community to help preserve these local wonders that make our community so beautiful and special.
Please read the letter below. The Wakulla 4-H County Council meets monthly. The meetings are open to the community and guests are welcome. Please make plans to attend the meeting at 6 p.m., Feb. 7, at the Wakulla County Extension office, 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville.
Letter from 4-H youth leaders
Have you seen a seagull choking on plastic, a turtle crawling over broken glass, or animals rummaging through garbage in our forests? These situations occur from the irresponsibility of those who dispose unwanted items on the roads, beaches, and parks. This is LITTERING! Littering destroys the homes of wildlife, makes for an unsafe environment, and takes away the beauty of our county.
We, the 4-H Youth Leadership, feel there is no place for littering in the mystic beauty of Wakulla County that we call our home. So, we invite you, our community to come together for an exciting CHALLENGE and help clean Wakulla for future generations and to help to keep wildlife healthy and prosperous.
We bring forth a two-part challenge…
Design a sign for Wakulla: We invite you to submit your artwork for special signage to raise community awareness about how to help preserve our local natural resources. If you want to see your artwork on one of our roadways, you will need to create a design that features animals, agriculture, and native wildlife found within our county. The design should promote an anti-littering message on an 8.5-by-11-inch page. There are two entry age categories: youth 5-18 and adult. The submission deadline will be Jan. 27, 2023, and winners will be announced Feb. 8, 2023. For information, contact Dr. Rachel Pienta at 850-926-3931, or r.pienta@ufl.edu. Entries may be submitted by email or via hard copy at 84 Cedar Ave., Crawfordville, FL 32327. Additional information and official rules are posted on our Facebook page (Wakulla County 4-H).
Please stay tuned for the exciting second part of this challenge! We will be asking the community to help us take hands-on action to help preserve our beautiful community.
Signed, representatives of the Wakulla 4-H County Council Leadership and Members of the 2022-23 Community Pride Service Project Committee:
Caden Gruebel, Vanessa Elderkin, Carter Christensen, Carson McCullen, Rylee Morrison, and Lauretta Compton.
For information about how to become a 4-H member or adult volunteer, visit our website at https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/wakulla/ 4-h-youth-development/.
