Linda Louise Williams Hooker, 80, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at her son’s residence.
Born in Fort Myers, Florida on January 21, 1943, she was a daughter of Leroy “Roy” Jackson Williams and Ada Margaret Dyess Williams, of blessed memory. Her husband, Clarence Stevens “Steve” Hooker, also preceded her in death.
She was a retired Administrative Professional, was a Southern Baptist, and in her free time, enjoyed creating stained glass artwork, ceramics, painting and gardening.
She is survived by her sons, Marc Hooker (wife, Erica) and Steven Hooker (wife, Lori); Marc’s children, Sylvia and Haley; Steven’s children, Corey, Trent, Curtis and Madison; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Kinsey; sister, Margie Rae Williams; aunt, Dea Jean Hooker; Steven’s first wife and mother to his children, Rhonda; and her extended family in South Florida. She is also survived by her precious canine companion, Rascal.
Visitation is 1:00 PM, Saturday February 25, 2023, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment follows in Tallahassee Memory Gardens, Garden of the Christus.
Flowers are being accepted or memorial donations in her memory may be made to Big Bend Hospice. The live stream service and online guestbook can be found at www.abbeyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.