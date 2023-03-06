Attorney General Ashley Moody and others are pushing a bill (SB 1208 and HB 1037) that would cause additional harm to alleged victims of sex trafficking and other sex-related offenses. The proposed legislation, which would limit the ability of prosecutors and defense attorneys to investigate cases sufficiently through depositions, would make it more likely alleged victims will have to testify at trial.
Although put forth as a way to “protect victims,” this proposal would indeed do the opposite. Prosecutors and defense attorneys agree that prohibiting them is a bad idea because information learned in depositions often lead to early resolution without the need for the public exposure of cross examination at trial, a prolonged case and courtroom expenditures.
“This bill is a bad idea that has failed before. It’s being pushed again for purely political reasons and without regard to the havoc it would cause in the system. Depositions are a critical tool in resolving serious cases, and those pushing it are ignoring the harm it would cause alleged victims,” said FACDL President Ernie Chang. “Our leaders should stop using the criminal legal system to promote their political careers.”
The false narrative proponents espouse paints criminal defense lawyers as uncaring for the wellbeing of victims of crime. The opposite is true. Defense lawyers are sensitive to the emotional and physical damage crime victims suffer and treat them with appropriate care. Through depositions, handled professionally, both sides in a criminal matter learn the strengths or weaknesses of their cases. That better understanding often leads to a case disposition before an alleged victim ever has to be subjected to public cross examination in front of a jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.