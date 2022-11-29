TALLAHASSEE — Local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints have teamed with OneBlood for a statewide blood drive on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at four local sites.
The Church will sponsor blood drives at two locations in Tallahassee as well as LDS meetinghouses in Madison and Thomasville, Georgia as part of the Church’s Light the World campaign of service.
Statewide (including some Georgia and South Carolina sites), the Church will sponsor drives at 70 locations that expect to help as many as 10,000 people in need of blood donations.
Local sites include LDS meetinghouses at 312 Stadium Drive and 3717 Thomasville Road in Tallahassee, 1374 W. Base St. in Madison, and 807 Remington Ave. in Thomasville.
For information or to make an appointment, visit one blood.org/light or call 888-936-6283. Donors will receive a limited-edition Light the World T-shirt, a $20 eGift Card, and a Wellness Checkup while supplies last.
