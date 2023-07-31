I have been writing articles for over a year, with most of my work focusing on statistical and informative content. Recently, I felt compelled to delve into a somewhat controversial subject: “no-kill” shelters. According to a recent article, Wakulla Animal Services is one of the 22 shelters in Florida that have achieved “no-kill” status. However, there seems to be a misunderstanding among many people about what “no-kill” really means.
To attain “no-kill” status, a shelter must reach a 90 percent live release rate. This means that out of every 100 animals that enter the shelter, 90 of them leave alive. Bestfriends.org reports that about 4.4 million animals enter shelters each year, and approximately 3.6 million of them make it out alive, resulting in a euthanasia rate of about 19 percent. Currently, Wakulla Animal Services has an impressive rate of 7 percent. It’s important to note that euthanasia, while a difficult subject, is not always the negative concept it’s often portrayed to be. The term “euthanasia” originates from the Greek translation for “Good Death.” The decision to euthanize an animal is never taken lightly and is carried out by staff certified to perform it humanely. In some cases, when an animal arrives at the shelter sick, injured, or suffering, the compassionate choice to end their suffering is made.
Frequently, we receive calls asking if we are a “no-kill” shelter. Regrettably, the answer is no. We are a small rural shelter operated by the county government in a growing county with increasing needs in various areas. Nevertheless, we are dedicated to giving our very best effort to every animal in our care. Although achieving the ideal outcome for every animal is not always possible, we maintain a rate of ninety-three percent success, which is notably higher than many other shelters in the United States. Our team at the shelter is devoted to their work, from our director Bonnie Staubitz, who tirelessly networks for these animals day in and day out, to our Adoption Coordinator Kory Erskine, who continuously strives to make the shelter a welcoming and friendly place for both people and animals. Our animal control officers, Walter Class and Richard Mccombs, work diligently to educate the public, while our Kennel staff – Christopher Allen, Robert Davis, Avery Albi, and Rachelle Freeman – ensure a clean and safe environment for all shelter pets. Additionally, a network of volunteers cares for every animal that comes through our doors.
Although statistics may suggest otherwise, we are not a “no-kill” shelter. However, we are a “We Try Our Best” shelter, and every member of our staff works diligently to provide the utmost care and attention to the animals under our responsibility.
