Thursday, Dec. 8
5 p.m.: Tech Learning Lab
5:30 p.m.: Entry Level Radio Technician Class
6 p.m.: Friends of the Library Board Meeting
Friday, Dec. 9
9:30 a.m.: Quilting Guild
6 p.m.: Library Bingo
Saturday, Dec. 10
10 a.m.: Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
10 a.m.: TMH READ Therapy Dogs
Monday, Dec. 12
10:30 a.m.: Wilderness Coast Public Libraries Board
6 p.m.: Wakulla Christian Coalition
Tuesday, Dec. 13
10 a.m.: Book Bunch
7 p.m.: Legal Services of North Florida Advice Clinic
5 p.m.: Tobacco Free FL Stop Smoking Class
Wednesday, Dec. 14
10 a.m.: Book Babies
Noon: Wakulla County Garden Club
4 p.m.: Knitting Group
Thursday, Dec. 15
11 a.m.: Veteran’s Meetup
2 p.m.: Big Bend Area Healthcare Center Federal Marketplace Health Insurance Assistance
5:30 p.m.: Entry Level Radio Technician Class
Animal Tales Holiday Safari
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec.r 20, join us at the Community Center as Animal Tales helps us celebrate the holidays!
Participants will select a present from beneath a small Christmas tree containing a clue which corresponds to one of the surprise guest animals. All will have an opportunity to get “hands-on” during this special program! Animal Tales is an insured, USDA and Fish and Wildlife Licensed business.
Free legal help
Join Legal Services of North Florida at the Wakulla County Public Library from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, for a FREE legal clinic to assist with disaster issues, title clearing, probate, contractor disputes/liens, insurance coverage disputes, FEMA assistance, family issues, and more. Walk-ins are welcome and assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis and is based on lawyer availability. Please bring documentation and paperwork related to your legal question. Masks are required.
Health insurance open enrollment assistance
Join navigators from the Big Bend Area Health Education Center as they provide free, unbiased help applying for and enrolling in federal marketplace health insurance plans. The event will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15, at the Wakulla County Public Library. Call Big Bend AHEC for more information, 850-224-1177.
It’s your life!
Memoir writing class coming in January!
After Hours Speaker Series
The Wakulla County Public Library is seeking speakers for a new program series. This will be an evening, adult program. We are seeking speakers on topics such as science, nature, history, health, safety, finance, the humanities, etc. If you are interested in speaking at one of these evening programs, please fill out our interest questionnaire at https://forms.gle/Rt4B95toyWpp5Gys8.
Upcoming holiday closings
Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24, for Christmas
Friday, Dec. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s
Saturday, Jan. 14. for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Saturday, Feb. 18, for Presidents’ Day
Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, for Easter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.