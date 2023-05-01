Thursday, May 4

5 p.m.: Tech Learning Lab – Virtual Reality!

6:15 p.m.: The Flowers BOD/ACC Committee

Friday, May 5

9:30 a.m.: Quilting Guild

Saturday, May 6

9 a.m.: Florida Healthy Start TEAM Dad Program

9:30 a.m.: Coast Guard Auxillary Training

Monday, May 8

10 a.m.: Library Advisory Board Meeting

10 a.m.: Wilderness Coast Public Libraries Board Meeting

6 p.m.: Wakulla Christian Coalition

Tuesday, May 9

10 a.m.: Book Bunch

10 a.m.: Memoir Writing

11 a.m.: Community Traffic Safety Team

4 p.m.: Wakulla County Historical Society

5:30 p.m.: Tobacco Free FL Stop Smoking Class

Wednesday, May 10

10 a.m.: Book Babies

12 p.m.: Wakulla County Garden Club

4 p.m.: Knitting Group

Thursday, May 11

5 p.m.: Tech Learning Lab – 3D Printers

7 p.m.: Wakulla Amateur Radio Club

Holiday closings

Saturday, May 27: for Memorial Day

Tuesday, July 4: for Independence Day

Saturday, Sept. 2: for Labor Day

