Thursday, May 4
5 p.m.: Tech Learning Lab – Virtual Reality!
6:15 p.m.: The Flowers BOD/ACC Committee
Friday, May 5
9:30 a.m.: Quilting Guild
Saturday, May 6
9 a.m.: Florida Healthy Start TEAM Dad Program
9:30 a.m.: Coast Guard Auxillary Training
Monday, May 8
10 a.m.: Library Advisory Board Meeting
10 a.m.: Wilderness Coast Public Libraries Board Meeting
6 p.m.: Wakulla Christian Coalition
Tuesday, May 9
10 a.m.: Book Bunch
10 a.m.: Memoir Writing
11 a.m.: Community Traffic Safety Team
4 p.m.: Wakulla County Historical Society
5:30 p.m.: Tobacco Free FL Stop Smoking Class
Wednesday, May 10
10 a.m.: Book Babies
12 p.m.: Wakulla County Garden Club
4 p.m.: Knitting Group
Thursday, May 11
5 p.m.: Tech Learning Lab – 3D Printers
7 p.m.: Wakulla Amateur Radio Club
Holiday closings
Saturday, May 27: for Memorial Day
Tuesday, July 4: for Independence Day
Saturday, Sept. 2: for Labor Day
