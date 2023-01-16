Thursday, Jan. 19
11 a.m.: Veteran’s Meetup
5 p.m.: Sphero Chariot Challenge
7 p.m.: Wakulla Amateur Radio Club
Friday, Jan. 20
9:30 a.m.: Quilting Guild
Saturday, Jan. 21
10 a.m.: TMH READ Therapy Dogs
Monday, Jan. 23
No programs today
Tuesday, Jan. 24
10 a.m.: Book Bunch
Wednesday, Jan. 25
10 a.m.: Book Babies
4 p.m.: Knitting Group
5 p.m.: 3D Printing Class
Thursday, Jan. 26
5 p.m.: Sphero Chariot Challenge Sign Up
Speaker Series
Our exciting new speaker series is set to start in February! All programs will take place at the Library at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Lisa Keith-Lucas from Camp Gordon Johnston presents “WWII African American Amphibious Truck Companies at Camp Gordon Johnston”
Monday, Feb. 13 – Michelle Hearn, Senior Curator for the Museum of Florida History, presents “The Florida Highwaymen – African American Landscape Painters”
Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Michelle Hearn, Senior Curator for the Museum of Florida History, presents “Civil Rights in the Sunshine State”
Holiday closings
Saturday, Feb. 18: for Presidents’ Day
Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8: for Easter.
Friends of the Library
Annual Mardi Gras Fundraiser Ball
The Annual Friends of the Library Mardi Gras Fundraiser Ball will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 18, at the Wakulla County Community Center. This year’s ball will feature catering by Harry’s Seafood, live music provided by Thursday Night Music Club, and amazing cocktails served up by The Yard Bar. Tickets are $50 per person, and tables are available for sponsorship at different funding levels. Special Date Night two-top tables including prime seating, a bottle of champagne, and two souvenir champagne flutes will be available for $150. Tickets and tables can be purchased at the Wakulla County Public Library via cash or check.
