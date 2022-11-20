Thursday, Nov. 24
CLOSED
Friday, Nov. 25
CLOSED
Saturday, Nov. 26
CLOSED
Monday, Nov. 28
No Programs Today
Tuesday, Nov. 29
9:15 a.m.: Forgotten Coast Homeschool Co-op
10 a.m.: Book Bunch
Wednesday, Nov. 30
10 a.m.: Book Babies
4 p.m.: Knitting Group
Thursday, Dec. 1
5 p.m.: Advanced Kids Coding
6:30 p.m.: The Parks HOA Covenant Review Committee
WCPL presents: Animal Tales Holiday Safari
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, join us at the Community Center as Animal Tales helps us celebrate the holidays!
Participants will select a present from beneath a small Christmas tree containing a clue, which corresponds to one of the surprise guest animals. All will have an opportunity to get “hands-on” during this special program!
Animal Tales is an insured, USDA and Fish and Wildlife Licensed business.
Be prepared to get up close and personal with unique animals like you’ve never seen!
Free Legal Help from Legal Services of North Florida
Join Legal Services of North Florida from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Wakulla County Public Library on for a FREE legal clinic to assist with disaster issues, title clearing, probate, contractor disputes/liens, insurance coverage disputes, FEMA assistance, family issues, and more. Walk-ins are welcome and assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis and is based on lawyer availability. Please bring documentation and paperwork related to your legal question. Masks are required.
Health Insurance Open Enrollment Assistance
Join navigators from the Big Bend Area Health Education Center as they provide free, unbiased help applying for and enrolling in federal marketplace health insurance plans from 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15, at the Wakulla County Public Library. Please call Big Bend AHEC for more information, 850-224-1177.
After Hours Speaker Series
The Wakulla County Public Library is seeking speakers for a new program series. This will be an evening, adult program. We are seeking speakers on topics such as science, nature, history, health, safety, finance, the humanities, etc. If you are interested in speaking at one of these evening programs, please fill out our interest questionnaire at https://forms.gle/Rt4B95toyWpp 5Gys8.
Upcoming Holiday Closings
Thursday, Nov. 24, to Saturday, Nov. 26: for Thanksgiving
Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24: for Christmas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.