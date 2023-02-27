Thursday, March 2
9 a.m.: Understanding File Management
11:30 a.m.: Microsoft Excel: Beyond the Basics
2 p.m.: Best FREE Online Sources for Genealogy
5 p.m.: Advanced Kids Coding
6:15 p.m.: The Flowers BOD/ACC Committee
Friday, March 3
9:30 a.m.: Quilting Guild
4 p.m.: Zeta Phi Zeta
Saturday, March 4
9 a.m.: Spring Open House and Community Partner Fair
Monday, March 6
No programs today
Tuesday, March 7
10 a.m.: Book Bunch
10 a.m.: Memoir Writing
11 a.m.: Community Traffic Safety Team
4 p.m.: Lego Club
Wednesday, March 8
10 a.m.: Book Babies
Noon: Wakulla County Garden Club
4 p.m.: Knitting Group
5 p.m.: Virtual Reality Coding
Thursday, March 9
9 a.m.: Understanding File Management
11:30 a.m.: Microsoft Excel: Beyond the Basics
2 p.m.: Best FREE Online Sources for Genealogy
5 p.m.: Advanced Kids Coding
After Hours Speaker Series
Our new speaker series has been CANCELLED due to lack of attendance.
Spring Open House and Community Partner Fair
Join us for a day of fun and learn all about your library! Explore the library, get a library card, meet the staff, enjoy refreshments, get your face painted, play some games, make a craft, and so much more! Also, don’t miss the opportunity to meet some of our other amazing Community Partners and learn about all of the activities and services they have to offer. The event is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Interested in setting up a table or booth as a Community Partner? Email rhurst@mywakulla.com for more information.
Holiday closings
Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8: for Easter
Saturday, May 27: for Memorial Day
Tuesday, July 4: for Independence Day
Saturday, Sept. 2: for Labor Day
