Thursday, March 2

9 a.m.: Understanding File Management

11:30 a.m.: Microsoft Excel: Beyond the Basics

2 p.m.: Best FREE Online Sources for Genealogy

5 p.m.: Advanced Kids Coding

6:15 p.m.: The Flowers BOD/ACC Committee

Friday, March 3

9:30 a.m.: Quilting Guild

4 p.m.: Zeta Phi Zeta

Saturday, March 4

9 a.m.: Spring Open House and Community Partner Fair

Monday, March 6

No programs today

Tuesday, March 7

10 a.m.: Book Bunch

10 a.m.: Memoir Writing

11 a.m.: Community Traffic Safety Team

4 p.m.: Lego Club

Wednesday, March 8

10 a.m.: Book Babies

Noon: Wakulla County Garden Club

4 p.m.: Knitting Group

5 p.m.: Virtual Reality Coding

Thursday, March 9

9 a.m.: Understanding File Management

11:30 a.m.: Microsoft Excel: Beyond the Basics

2 p.m.: Best FREE Online Sources for Genealogy

5 p.m.: Advanced Kids Coding

After Hours Speaker Series

Our new speaker series has been CANCELLED due to lack of attendance.

Spring Open House and Community Partner Fair

Join us for a day of fun and learn all about your library! Explore the library, get a library card, meet the staff, enjoy refreshments, get your face painted, play some games, make a craft, and so much more! Also, don’t miss the opportunity to meet some of our other amazing Community Partners and learn about all of the activities and services they have to offer. The event is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Interested in setting up a table or booth as a Community Partner? Email rhurst@mywakulla.com for more information.

Holiday closings

Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8: for Easter

Saturday, May 27: for Memorial Day

Tuesday, July 4: for Independence Day

Saturday, Sept. 2: for Labor Day

