Thursday, Dec. 29
5:30 p.m.: Entry Level Radio Technician Class
Friday, Dec. 30
CLOSED
Saturday, Dec. 31
CLOSED
Monday, Jan. 2
No programs today
Tuesday, Jan. 3
10 a.m.: Book Bunch
Wednesday, Jan. 4
10 a.m.: Book Babies
4 p.m.: Knitting Group
3D Printing Class Sign Up
Thursday, Jan. 5
5 p.m.: Sphero Chariot Challenge Sign Up
5:30 p.m.: Entry Level Radio Technician Class
6:15 p.m.: The Flowers BOD/ACC Committee
Write Your Life Story!
Memoir class starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17
After Hours Speaker Series
The Wakulla County Public Library is seeking speakers for a new program series. This will be an evening, adult program. We are seeking speakers on topics such as science, nature, history, health, safety, finance, the humanities, etc. If you are interested in speaking at one of these evening programs, please fill out our interest questionnaire at https://forms.gle/Rt4B95toyWpp 5Gys8.
Upcoming closings
Friday, Dec. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 31: for New Year’s
Saturday, Jan. 14: for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Saturday, Feb. 18: for Presidents’ Day
Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8: for Easter
