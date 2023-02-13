Thursday, Feb. 16
11 a.m.: Veteran’s Meetup
6:30 p.m.: The Parks HOA Covenant Review
7 p.m.: Wakulla Amateur Radio Club
Friday Feb. 17
9:30 a.m.: Quilting Guild
Saturday, Feb. 18
Library closed
Monday, Feb. 20
6:30 p.m.: American Legion
Tuesday, Feb. 21
10 a.m.: Book Bunch
10 a.m.: Memoir Writing
2 p.m.: Dungeons & Dragons
4 p.m.: Lego Club
5:30 p.m.: Republican Women’s Group
5:30 p.m.: Tobacco Free FL Stop Smoking Class
6:30 p.m.: Sarracenia Chapter of the Native Plant Society
Wednesday, Feb. 22
10 a.m.: Book Babies
4 p.m.: Knitting Group
5 p.m.: Virtual Reality Coding Sign Up
6:30 p.m.: Library After Hours Speaker Series
Thursday, Feb. 23
9 a.m.: Understanding File Management
11:30 a.m.: Microsoft Excel: Beyond the Basics
2 p.m.: Best FREE Online Sources for Genealogy
5 p.m.: Advanced Kids Coding Sign Up
6 p.m.: Friends of the Library General Meeting
6 p.m.: Wakulla Democratic Executive Committee
Speaker series
Our exciting new speaker series starts this month! All programs will take place at the library at 6:30 p.m. unless stated otherwise.
Wednesday, Feb. 22: Michelle Hearn, Senior Curator for the Museum of Florida History, presents “Civil Rights in the Sunshine State”
Technology classes
Our technology classes are FREE and open to all Wakulla County residents. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. Call 850-926-7415 to register. All classes are taught by instructor Deanna Ramsey.
Understanding File Management (Windows Users): 9 to 11 a.m. Thursdays, Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 (six-part class)
Microsoft Excel Beyond the Basics: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 (six-part class)
Best FREE Online Resources for Genealogy: 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 23, March 2 and 9 (three-part class)
Friends of the Library Annual Mardi Gras Fundraiser Ball
The Annual Friends of the Library Annual Mardi Gras Fundraiser Ball, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Wakulla County Community Center. This year’s ball will feature catering by Harry’s Seafood, live music provided by the Thursday Night Music Club, and amazing cocktails serves up by the Yard Bar. Tickets are $50 per person, and tables are available for sponsorship at different funding levels. Special Date Night two-top tables which will include prime seating, a bottle of champagne, and two souvenir champagne flutes will be available for $150. Tickets and tables can be purchased at the Wakulla County Public Library via cash or check. All proceeds from this event support the award-winning children’s programs at WCPL.
Spring Open House and Community Partner FairJoin us for a day of fun and learn all about your library! Explore the library, get a library card, meet the staff, enjoy refreshments, get your face painted, play some games, make a craft, and so much more! Also, don’t miss the opportunity to meet some of our other amazing Community Partners and learn about all of the activities and services they have to offer. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Want to set up a table or booth as a Community Partner? Email rdrummond@mywakulla.com for details.
Upcoming Holiday Closings
Saturday, Feb. 18, for President’s Day
Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, for Easter
