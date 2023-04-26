Thursday, April 27

5 p.m.: Tech Learning Lab – 3D Doodle Pens!

6 p.m.: Friends of the Library General Meeting

6 p.m.: Wakulla Democratic Executive Committee

Friday, April 28

9:30 a.m.: Quilting Guild

Saturday, April 29

9 a.m.: NWF Health Network-Foster/Adoption Class

3 p.m. to 6p.m.: WCPL Presents: Star Wars Day

Monday, May 1

No programs today

Tuesday, May 2

9:30 a.m.: Crafting Group

10 a.m.: Book Bunch

10 a.m.: Memoir Writing

6 p.m.: LEGO Club

6 p.m.: Wakulla County Democratic Executive Committee

Wednesday, May 3

10 a.m.: Book Babies

12:30 p.m.: Wakulla County Coalition for Youth Meeting

4 p.m.: Knitting Group

Thursday, May 4

5 p.m.: Tech Learning Lab – Virtual Reality!

6:15 p.m.: The Flowers BOD/ACC Committee

6:30 p.m.: The Parks HOA

Star Wars Day

Join us for our annual Star Wars Day celebration! Journey through our walk-through experience where you will have a chance to battle storm troopers, complete the Kessel Run, and escape the Sarlac as well as create a craft to take home, test your trivia skills, and enjoy some themed snacks. Keep an eye out for some of your favorite characters as well! Costumes strongly encouraged!

The intergalactic fun starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the library.

Holiday closings

Saturday, May 27: for Memorial Day

Tuesday, July 4: for Independence Day

Saturday, Sept. 2: for Labor Day

