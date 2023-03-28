Thursday, March 30
9 a.m.: Understanding File Management
11:30 a.m.: Microsoft Excel: Beyond the Basics
5 p.m.: Advanced Kids Coding
Friday, March 31
9:30 a.m.: Quilting Guild
Saturday, April 1
No programs today
Monday, April 3
No programs today
Tuesday, April 4
9:30 a.m.: Adult Crafting Group
10 a.m.: Book Bunch
10 a.m.: Memoir Writing
2 p.m.: Dungeons & Dragons
4 p.m.: Lego Club
Wednesday, April 5
10 a.m.: Book Babies
12:30 p.m.: Wakulla County Coalition for Youth
4 p.m.: Knitting Group
5 p.m.: Virtual Reality Coding
Thursday, April 6
5 p.m.: Advanced Kids Coding
6:15 p.m.: The Flowers BOD/ACC Committee
WCPL presents: Star Wars Day
Join us for our annual Star Wars Day celebration! Journey through our walk-through experience where you will have a chance to battle storm troopers, complete the Kessel Run, and escape the Sarlac as well as create a craft to take home, test your trivia skills, and enjoy some themed snacks. Keep an eye out for some of your favorite characters as well! Costumes strongly encouraged! 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Upcoming holiday closings
Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8: for Easter
Saturday, May 27: for Memorial Day
Tuesday, July 4: for Independence Day
Saturday, Sept. 2: for Labor Day
