Thursday, April 6
5 p.m.: Advanced Kids Coding
6:15 p.m.: The Flowers BOD/ACC Committee
Friday, April 7
Library closed
Saturday, April 8
Library closed
Monday, April 10
10 a.m.: Wakulla Christian Coalition
Tuesday, April 11
10 a.m.: Book Bunch
10 a.m.: Memoir Writing
4 p.m.: Wakulla County Historical Society
5:30 p.m.: Tobacco Free FL Stop Smoking Class
Wednesday, April 12
10 a.m.: Book Babies
12 p.m.: Wakulla County Garden Club
4 p.m.: Knitting Group
Thursday, April 13
No programs today
WCPL Presents: Star Wars Day
Join us for our annual Star Wars Day celebration! Journey through our walk-through experience where you will have a chance to battle storm troopers, complete the Kessel Run, and escape the Sarlac as well as create a craft to take home, test your trivia skills, and enjoy some themed snacks. Keep an eye out for some of your favorite characters as well! Costumes strongly encouraged! The event starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the library.
Upcoming holiday closings
Saturday, May 27: Memorial Day
Tuesday, July 4: for Independence Day
Saturday, Sept. 2: for Labor Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.