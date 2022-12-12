Thursday, Dec. 15
11 a.m.: Veteran’s Meetup
2 p.m.: Big Bend Area Healthcare Center Federal Marketplace Health Insurance Assistance
5:30 p.m.: Entry Level Radio Technician Class
Friday, Dec. 16
9:30 a.m.: Quilting Guild
5:30 p.m.: Holiday Storytime with Sheriff Miller
Saturday, Dec. 17
No programs today
Monday, Dec. 19
6:30 p.m.: American Legion
Tuesday, Dec. 20
6:30 p.m.: Sarracenia Chapter of the Native Plant Society
6:30 p.m.: WCPL Presents: Animal Tales Holiday Safari (at Community Center)
Wednesday, Dec. 21
4 p.m.: Knitting Group
Thursday, Dec. 22
5:30 p.m.: Entry Level Radio Technician Class
6 p.m.: Friends of the Library General Meeting
6:30 p.m.: Wakulla Democratic Executive Committee
Friday, Dec. 23
CLOSED
Saturday, Dec. 24
CLOSED
Health Insurance Open Enrollment Assistance
Join navigators from the Big Bend Area Health Education Center as they provide free, unbiased help applying for and enrolling in federal marketplace health insurance plans from 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15, here at the Wakulla County Public Library. Call Big Bend AHEC for information 850-224-1177.
Holiday Storytime with Sheriff Miller
Join us at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, as Sheriff Miller reads “The Night Before Christmas”! Following the story, stay for hot chocolate and cookies provided by Friends of the Library and stop by the reindeer food station to make your custom take-home bag of reindeer chow!
WCPL Presents: Animal Tales Holiday Safari
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, join us at the Community Center as Animal Tales helps us celebrate the holidays! Participants will select a present from beneath a small Christmas tree containing a clue that corresponds to one of the surprise guest animals. All will have an opportunity to get “hands-on” during this special program! Animal Tales is an insured, USDA and Fish and Wildlife Licensed business. Be prepared to get up close and personal with unique animals like you’ve never seen!
It’s Your Life!
Memoir writing class coming in January!
After Hours Speaker Series
The Wakulla County Public Library is seeking speakers for a new program series. This will be an evening, adult program. We are seeking speakers on topics such as science, nature, history, health, safety, finance, the humanities, etc. If you are interested in speaking at one of these evening programs, fill out our questionnaire at https://forms.gle/Rt4B95toyWpp5Gys8.
Upcoming Holiday Closings
Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24, for Christmas
Friday, Dec. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s
Saturday, Jan. 14, for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Saturday, Feb. 18, for Presidents’ Day
Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, for Easter
