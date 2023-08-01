Thursday, August 3
10 a.m.: Creative Writing
6:15 p.m.: The Flowers Committee
Friday, August 4
9:30 a.m.: Quilting Guild
Saturday, August 5
9:30 a.m.: Coast Guard Auxiliary Training
Monday, August 7
No programs today
Tuesday, August 8
No children’s programs today
5:30 p.m.: Tobacco Free Florida – Stop Smoking
Wednesday, August 9
No children’s programs today
12 p.m.: Wakulla County Garden Club
4 p.m.: Knitting Group
Upcoming Holiday Closings:
Saturday, September 2 for Labor Day
Save the Date Events:
Fall Open House Pirate Edition: At 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 30
Trick or Treat Story Walk at Azalea Park: At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 28
