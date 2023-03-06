Thursday, March 9

9 a.m.: Understanding File Management

11:30 a.m.: Microsoft Excel: Beyond the Basics

2 p.m.: Best FREE Online Sources for Genealogy

5 p.m.: Advanced Kids Coding

Friday March 10

9:30 a.m.: Quilting Guild

Saturday, March 11

9 a.m.: Zeta Phi Zeta

Monday, March 13

6 p.m.: Wakulla Christian Coalition

Tuesday, March 14

10 a.m.: Book Bunch

10 a.m.: Memoir Writing

4 p.m.: Wakulla County Historical Society

5:30 p.m.: Tobacco Free FL Stop Smoking Class

Wednesday, March 15

10 a.m.: Book Babies

4 p.m.: Knitting Group

5 p.m.: Virtual Reality Coding

Thursday, March 16

9 a.m.: Understanding File Management

11 a.m.: Veteran’s Meetup

11:30 a.m.: Microsoft Excel: Beyond the Basics

5 p.m.: Advanced Kids Coding

7 p.m.: Wakulla Amateur Radio Club

Holiday closings

Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8: for Easter

Saturday, May 27: for Memorial Day

Tuesday, July 4: for Independence Day

Saturday, Sept. 2: for Labor Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.