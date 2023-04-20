Thursday, April 20

11 a.m.: Veteran’s Meetup

5 p.m.: Tech Learning Lab – Robots!

6:30 p.m.: The Farm and Gardens HOA Annual Meeting

7 p.m.: Wakulla Amateur Radio Club

Friday, April 21

9:30 a.m.: Quilting Guild

Saturday, April 22

9 a.m.: NWF Health Network-Foster/Adoption Class

Monday, April 24

No programs today

Tuesday, April 25

10 a.m.: Book Bunch

10 a.m.: Memoir Writing

6 p.m.: Farmers Market Coop

Wednesday, April 26

10 a.m.: Book Babies

4 p.m.: Knitting Group

Thursday, April 27

5 p.m.: Tech Learning Lab – 3D Doodle Pens!

6 p.m.: Friends of the Library General Meeting

6 p.m.: Wakulla Democratic Executive Committee

WCPL Presents: Star Wars Day

Join us for our annual Star Wars Day celebration! Journey through our walk-through experience where you will have a chance to battle storm troopers, complete the Kessel Run, and escape the Sarlac as well as create a craft to take home, test your trivia skills, and enjoy some themed snacks. Keep an eye out for some of your favorite characters as well! Costumes strongly encouraged!

The intergalactic fun starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the library.

Upcoming holiday closings

Saturday, May 27: for Memorial Day

Tuesday, July 4: for Independence Day

Saturday, Sept. 2: for Labor Day

