Thursday, April 20
11 a.m.: Veteran’s Meetup
5 p.m.: Tech Learning Lab – Robots!
6:30 p.m.: The Farm and Gardens HOA Annual Meeting
7 p.m.: Wakulla Amateur Radio Club
Friday, April 21
9:30 a.m.: Quilting Guild
Saturday, April 22
9 a.m.: NWF Health Network-Foster/Adoption Class
Monday, April 24
No programs today
Tuesday, April 25
10 a.m.: Book Bunch
10 a.m.: Memoir Writing
6 p.m.: Farmers Market Coop
Wednesday, April 26
10 a.m.: Book Babies
4 p.m.: Knitting Group
Thursday, April 27
5 p.m.: Tech Learning Lab – 3D Doodle Pens!
6 p.m.: Friends of the Library General Meeting
6 p.m.: Wakulla Democratic Executive Committee
WCPL Presents: Star Wars Day
Join us for our annual Star Wars Day celebration! Journey through our walk-through experience where you will have a chance to battle storm troopers, complete the Kessel Run, and escape the Sarlac as well as create a craft to take home, test your trivia skills, and enjoy some themed snacks. Keep an eye out for some of your favorite characters as well! Costumes strongly encouraged!
The intergalactic fun starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the library.
Upcoming holiday closings
Saturday, May 27: for Memorial Day
Tuesday, July 4: for Independence Day
Saturday, Sept. 2: for Labor Day
