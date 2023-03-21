Thursday, March 23
9 a.m.: Understanding File Management
11:30 a.m.: Microsoft Excel: Beyond the Basics
5 p.m.: Advanced Kids Coding
Friday, March 24
9:30 a.m.: Quilting Guild
4 p.m.: Zeta Phi Zeta
Saturday, March 25
9 a.m.: Zeta Phi Zeta
Monday, March 27
No programs today
Tuesday, March 28
10 a.m.: Book Bunch
10 a.m.: Memoir Writing
2 p.m.: Dungeons & Dragons
6:30 p.m.: The Parks HOA Covenant Review Committee
Wednesday, March 29
10 a.m.: Book Babies
4 p.m.: Knitting Group
5 p.m.: Virtual Reality Coding
Thursday, March 30
9 a.m.: Understanding File Management
11:30 a.m.: Microsoft Excel: Beyond the Basics
5 p.m.: Advanced Kids Coding
Holiday closings
Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8: for Easter
Saturday, May 27: for Memorial Day
Tuesday, July 4: for Independence Day
Saturday, Sept. 2: for Labor Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.