Thursday, Aug. 10
10 a.m.: Creative Writing
Friday, Aug. 11
9:30 a.m.: Quilting Guild
Saturday, Aug. 12
9 a.m.: Zeta Phi Zetta (BAIZ)
10 a.m.: Alzheimer Caregiver’s Support Group
Monday, Aug. 14
6 p.m.: Wakulla Christian Coalition
Tuesday, Aug. 15
9:30 a.m.: Crafting Group
10 a.m.: Book Bunch
1 p.m.: Postpartum Support Group
4 p.m.: Lego Club
6:30 p.m.: Florida Sarracenia Chapter of the Native Plant Society
Wednesday, Aug. 16
No children’s programs today
10 a.m.: Book Babies
4 p.m.: Knitting Group
Upcoming Holiday Closings:
Saturday, September 2 for Labor Day
Save the Date Events:
Fall Open House Pirate Edition: At 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 30
Trick or Treat Story Walk at Azalea Park: At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 28
