Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 95F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Hot. High 94F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.