Thursday, May 25

6 p.m.: Friends of the Library General Meeting

Friday, May 26

9:30 a.m.: Quilting Guild

Saturday, May 27

Library closed for Memorial Day

Monday, May 29

No programs today

Tuesday, May 30

10 a.m.: Memoir Writing

Wednesday, May 31

10 a.m.: Alzheimer’s Brain Bus

4 p.m.: Knitting Group

Thursday, June 1

6:15 p.m.: The Flowers BOD/ACC Committee

6:30 p.m.: The Park HOA

Summer Reading 2023 – Imagine Your Story!

Join Mrs. Rebecca and Mrs. Patty for a FREE summer of fun for children & families starting June 6! During Summer Reading, WCPL offers weekly age-specific programs designed to encourage a life-long love of reading. Wondering what programs are appropriate for your kiddos? Here’s the breakdown:

Book Bunch: This program for toddlers aged 2 1/2 to preschool includes stories, music, & crafts. 10 a.m. on Tuesdays

Royal Readers: This program for children in grades K-2, features stories and crafts. 2 p.m. on Tuesdays

Book Babies: This program is an interactive story time and playgroup designed for infants, young toddlers, and their caregivers. 10 a.m. on Wednesdays

Mythical Readers: This program for children in grades 3-5, features books and activities focused around a central theme. 2 p.m. on Wednesdays

STEAM: STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. Kids in this programs will learn through hands on fun and building! Open to all ages. See schedule for dates and times.

LEGO Club: LEGO Club is designed to provide kids with an enjoyable activity that stimulates & develops spatial intelligence. They will be able to create whatever leaps into their imaginations! Open to all ages. 4 p.m. on the first & third Tuesdays of the month.

Upcoming holiday closings

Tuesday, July 4: Independence Day

Saturday, Sept. 2: for Labor Day

