Thursday, May 25
6 p.m.: Friends of the Library General Meeting
Friday, May 26
9:30 a.m.: Quilting Guild
Saturday, May 27
Library closed for Memorial Day
Monday, May 29
No programs today
Tuesday, May 30
10 a.m.: Memoir Writing
Wednesday, May 31
10 a.m.: Alzheimer’s Brain Bus
4 p.m.: Knitting Group
Thursday, June 1
6:15 p.m.: The Flowers BOD/ACC Committee
6:30 p.m.: The Park HOA
Summer Reading 2023 – Imagine Your Story!
Join Mrs. Rebecca and Mrs. Patty for a FREE summer of fun for children & families starting June 6! During Summer Reading, WCPL offers weekly age-specific programs designed to encourage a life-long love of reading. Wondering what programs are appropriate for your kiddos? Here’s the breakdown:
Book Bunch: This program for toddlers aged 2 1/2 to preschool includes stories, music, & crafts. 10 a.m. on Tuesdays
Royal Readers: This program for children in grades K-2, features stories and crafts. 2 p.m. on Tuesdays
Book Babies: This program is an interactive story time and playgroup designed for infants, young toddlers, and their caregivers. 10 a.m. on Wednesdays
Mythical Readers: This program for children in grades 3-5, features books and activities focused around a central theme. 2 p.m. on Wednesdays
STEAM: STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. Kids in this programs will learn through hands on fun and building! Open to all ages. See schedule for dates and times.
LEGO Club: LEGO Club is designed to provide kids with an enjoyable activity that stimulates & develops spatial intelligence. They will be able to create whatever leaps into their imaginations! Open to all ages. 4 p.m. on the first & third Tuesdays of the month.
Upcoming holiday closings
Tuesday, July 4: Independence Day
Saturday, Sept. 2: for Labor Day
