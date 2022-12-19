Thursday, Dec. 22
5:30 p.m.: Entry Level Radio Technician Class
6 p.m.: Friends of the Library General Meeting
6:30 p.m.: Wakulla Democratic Executive Committee
Friday, Dec. 23
CLOSED
Saturday, Dec. 24
CLOSED
Monday, Dec. 26
No programs today
Tuesday, Dec. 27
No programs today
Wednesday, Dec. 28
4 p.m.: Knitting Group
Thursday, Dec. 29
5:30 p.m.: Entry Level Radio Technician Class
Friday, Dec. 30
CLOSED
Saturday, Dec. 31
CLOSED
It’s Your Life!
Memoir writing class coming in January.
After Hours Speaker Series
The Wakulla County Public Library is seeking speakers for a new program series. This will be an evening, adult program. We are seeking speakers on topics such as science, nature, history, health, safety, finance, the humanities, etc. If you are interested in speaking at one of these evening programs, please fill out our questionnaire at https://forms.gle/Rt4B95toyWpp5Gys8.
Upcoming holiday closings
Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24: for Christmas
Friday, Dec. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 31: for New Year’s
Saturday, Jan. 14: for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Saturday, Feb. 18: for Presidents’ Day
