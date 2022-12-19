Thursday, Dec. 22

5:30 p.m.: Entry Level Radio Technician Class

6 p.m.: Friends of the Library General Meeting

6:30 p.m.: Wakulla Democratic Executive Committee

Friday, Dec. 23

CLOSED

Saturday, Dec. 24

CLOSED

Monday, Dec. 26

No programs today

Tuesday, Dec. 27

No programs today

Wednesday, Dec. 28

4 p.m.: Knitting Group

Thursday, Dec. 29

5:30 p.m.: Entry Level Radio Technician Class

Friday, Dec. 30

CLOSED

Saturday, Dec. 31

CLOSED

It’s Your Life!

Memoir writing class coming in January.

After Hours Speaker Series

The Wakulla County Public Library is seeking speakers for a new program series. This will be an evening, adult program. We are seeking speakers on topics such as science, nature, history, health, safety, finance, the humanities, etc. If you are interested in speaking at one of these evening programs, please fill out our questionnaire at https://forms.gle/Rt4B95toyWpp5Gys8.

Upcoming holiday closings

Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24: for Christmas

Friday, Dec. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 31: for New Year’s

Saturday, Jan. 14: for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Saturday, Feb. 18: for Presidents’ Day

