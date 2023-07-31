In loving memory of Rebecca Robyn Hurst, the beloved Library Director of Wakulla County, the public library commenced the construction of a beautiful butterfly garden, commemorating her life and legacy. Robyn, who passed away on May 22, 2023, was a passionate outdoorswoman, wife, and mother who brought boundless joy to those around her. As the Director of Library Services, she made remarkable contributions to the community, hosting events, expanding access to resources, and fostering a love for books and animals. Her enthusiasm for literature extended to writing, as she authored two books, “Lola the Library Lizard” and “Pirate Suzy Discovers Library Treasure.” Through the concrete slab, the library embraces her memory, a place where flowers will bloom, butterflies will dance, and her spirit will forever inspire.
Library breaks ground on butterfly garden in honor of beloved late director, Robyn Hurst
Katherine Lilly
Editor
