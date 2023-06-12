“When Robyn had an idea, you could feel it, the electricity in the air,” said Heather Bryan, former librarian and current Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “That’s what she did, for our community, for her family, and for her friends. She was magic.”
Community members gathered on Monday, June 12, for the Celebration of Life for Robyn Hurst, the beloved Director of the Wakulla County Public Library. As attendees entered the doors of the Wakulla County Community Center, they were greeted with bookmarks that honored Hurst’s memory. The back of each bookmark shared some of Hursts’s interests with quotes such as, “It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live,” said by Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry Headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series.
Attendees were also invited to write a note of memory for the library. Decorations sharing Hurst’s interests surrounded the room, each giving a glimpse into different moments in time. It was easy to see that Hurst was much more than a librarian, as her interests ranged from literature, special events, camping, traveling, volunteering, and supporting family and friends. A slideshow of memories captured her spirit even more.
Medart Assembly of God Pastor Nick Chisler opened and closed the event from the stage behind a large portrait of Hurst, flowers, and decorations from the Friends of the Library Mardi Gras Fundraiser, alongside a cauldron and an R2-D2 Hurst had made for library activities. He spoke about how coming together to celebrate a life can “bring peace even in the midst of a storm” and how Hurst “left much of herself here with us.”
Linda Oaks discussed that Hurst was a wonderful boss and friend. Oaks spoke with strength about how she and the other library staff members and volunteers would continue on with Hurst’s legacy.
Librarian Rebecca Sahar has worked at the public library for almost eight years, but she had known Hurst for more than 17 years. She said what many others were struggling with as well, “It’s really hard to put a person into words.”
Sahar shared how Hurst loved her family, her friends, her community, and her animals. “She would do anything for you when you asked her and sometimes, even when you couldn’t.”
In addition to discussing how creative Hurst was, Sahar said, “She would want us to continue with the work she did. She would want us to tell stories, remember the good times, cry about the bad, and laugh as much as possible.”
Librarian Roxann Dressel shared a French Druid Triad about what is remembered about a person when they die, “1. What you taught to others. 2. What you have created with your hands. 3. The love you pass along to others.”
Bryan also brought a visual aid she got on a trip with Hurst, a Round Tuit. It’s a round wooden coin that has TUIT printed on it, to remind the owner not to procrastinate or put off important moments until they get around to it. “We’re not promised tomorrow,” she said. “Chase your dreams.”
Chisler closed out the service with comforting words reminding those in attendance to take time to listen and to remind them to give themselves the freedom to cry.
“Grief is a pain birthed out of a tremendous love,” he said, before quoting Ecclesiastes 3:1 and 3:4. “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance.”
While the Celebration of Life provided a time for the community to come together, there are plans underway to create a lasting memorial to honor the life of Hurst.
