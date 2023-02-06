I was very happy to see the packed room last week for the Wakulla County Legislative Delegation Hearing in Crawfordville.
It was also great to see both state Sen. Corey Simon and state Rep. Jason Shoaf at the dais in the Wakulla County Commission Chambers as active, respectful listeners for all who approached the microphone with something to say.
Regardless of party affiliation and differences of opinion, that’s the approach that actually solves problems.
Everyone who wanted to attend the hearing probably wasn’t unable, but that doesn’t mean they’re left without a voice.
Shoaf told the crowd his constituents come before lobbyists, and if a lobbyist happened to be in his office when a constituent arrived with an issue to discuss, the lobbyist invited to come back later.
Simon told those in the audience, “Don’t give up on participating with your government. Don’t give up on letting your voices be heard.”
Well, visiting Shoaf and Simon is one way to make sure your concerns are heard. However, that’s not always necessary, and for many it’s probably not practical.
So if you have a burning issue, by all means contact the offices of Simon or Shoaf to make sure they will be around when you make the trek to see them in person. Otherwise, you can send a message by conventional mail or email. Don’t be afraid to leave a message with a staffer. They can be very helpful.
The office of state Sen. Corey Simon can be reached at 850-487-5003
The office of state Rep. Jason Shoaf can be reached at 850-727-5007, or email jason.shoaf@myfloridahouse.gov.
Simon’s current committee assignments are:
Education Pre-K–12, Chair
Agriculture
Appropriations Committee on Education
Appropriations Committee on Health and Human Services
Education Postsecondary
Fiscal Policy
Regulated Industries
Rules
Joint Legislative Auditing Committee
Shoaf’s committee assignments are:
Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee (Chair)
Appropriations Committee
Rules Committee
Infrastructure Strategies Committee
Regulatory Reform and Economic Development Subcommittee
Postsecondary Education and Workforce Subcommittee
Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency and Recovery.
The regular session of the Florida Legislature will convene Tuesday, March 7, in Tallahassee.
For more on sharing concerns with elected state leaders, visit www.flsenate.gov/About/ EffectiveCommunication. This page offers tips on best ways to share your views on the issues important to you, and how to track a bill through the legislative session.
I recommend taking a look at it and, if there are legislative issues important to you, make sure your voice is heard in the most effective way possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.