Crawfordville, FL — Lawrence John Rezabek, age 74, of Crawfordville, FL passed away on February 19, 2023, after a brief and brave battle with cancer.
Larry was born on July 15, 1948 to Anna (nee Majurski) and Anton Rezabek in Cleveland, Ohio. After graduation from James A. Garfield high school he spent several years at Kent State University before starting his career with JCPenney. He served 6 years in the National Guard as a Cook and Expert Marksman before being honorably discharged. He served in many roles during his 30 years in the Cleveland District with JCPenney prior to retiring as a General Merchandise Manager in 1998.
Larry spent his retirement pursuing his love of golf, photography, the company of friends and developed a reputation for his gourmet cooking skills over the last 22 years. You can visit many of your memories of Larry through his photos on Flicker under ldrez. He was a die-hard Cleveland Browns and Indians fan and was able to watch his favorite Ohio State Buckeyes on New Years Eve.
He leaves behind his beloved granddaughter, Sureya, sons Lawrence Jr., (Sheriene), James (Valerie), brother Paul (Anna), nieces Rachael and Savannah and his bereaved wife of 30 years, Dana.
A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined at a later time. Donations in Larry’s memory can be made to the Wakulla County Animal Shelter, 1 Oak St., Crawfordville, FL., in honor of his ever-faithful companions Skye, Marvin and Barney.
Memory Eternal.
