In a remarkable comeback story, the Wakulla High School Lady War Eagle softball team has made its way to the state championship for the first time in over two decades. The team’s outstanding performance and determination have captured the hearts of their community, igniting a wave of excitement and pride.
Despite the team being made up of freshmen and sophomores, the War Eagles have demonstrated exceptional teamwork, perseverance, and skill. Led by their dedicated coaches, Sally Wheeler and Desera Wishart, the players have consistently shown a remarkable level of commitment and passion for the game.
After an intense regular season, the team advanced through the district and regional playoffs, defying the odds and leaving their opponents astounded. Wakulla started strong, taking on Baker County this past Friday at the Class 4A regional final. The War Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, and that catapulted them into a victory, sealing up the 2-0 win. The War Eagles took off to the state final four for the first time since 2002.
The community has shown support by displaying encouraging messages on business marquees and posting on social media platforms. Win or lose, it’s apparent the locals are proud the Lady War Eagles made it to the state playoffs.
The playoffs began this week and wrap up Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.