Kimberly Strickland Roddenberry, 63, life-long Sopchoppy, Florida resident, died January 6, 2023, in Knoxville, TN.
Born May 4, 1959, she was the eldest child of the late Robert Douglass Strickland & Majesty Becton Strickland of Sopchoppy, FL.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, James Thurman Roddenberry; her two children, Becton James Roddenberry (Casey) and Brooklyn Love Roddenberry (Taylor); Step-Daughter, Hillary Haythorn; Grandchild, Kaitlyn Haythorn; two siblings, Robert Boen “Bo” Strickland (Heather) and Kelly Strickland Wright (Lee); Aunt, Carol Becton Thompson; and Great-Aunt, Julynn Strickland Trent.
Kim graduated from Wakulla County High School in 1977. She fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a devoted Wife & Mother. Kim loved all she met. She was known as a mother to many children throughout the years in Wakulla County, welcoming many into her home. As a member of Sopchoppy United Methodist Church, Kim was an active member with Youth Ministries, assisting with retreats, missions, and Christian education. Kim most enjoyed saltwater boating with her husband, the Great Smoky Mountains, the Tampa Bay Ray’s, and dancing to Luke Bryan.
The Funeral service will take place at Sopchoppy United Methodist Church on Saturday the 14th of January at 11am. Visitation will be held 10am – 11am.
At the end of the service, the casket will be borne in Procession to West Side Sopchoppy Cemetery for the Committal Service.
The family will receive friends at a reception at Sopchoppy United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall following the Committal Service. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sopchoppy United Methodist Church, in care of the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home, 10 Faith Ave, Sopchoppy, FL 32358.
Skip & Trey Young along with Paula and Kimberly are assisting the family with their arrangements. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
