Kevin Blair will give a presentation on “Medicine during the Civil War” at the monthly Wakulla County Historical Society program at 4:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Wakulla County Public Library. The public is invited.
Kevin Blair, a Navy veteran, has been an adjunct professor of history at Tallahassee Community College, and is currently working on a doctoral dissertation on Civil War Medicine at the Battle of Pittsburg Landing, aka Shiloh, which was fought April 6-7, 1862. He holds a master’s degree in liberal studies from Johns Hopkins University, focusing on medicine and war. He plans to return to TCC to teach after finishing his doctoral degree in history from Liberty University.
He participated in the Tallahassee History Fair with a booth on Plagues and Diseases. He has written papers and made presentations on Gorrie and the nineteenth century ice trade and, along with Dale Cox, was interviewed by ASU TV – PBS for the program Local Routes on John Gorrie at the John Gorrie Museum in Apalachicola. His paper, First Battle of Manassas: Unwarranted Deaths of Savable Men, was published in the journal Surgeon’s Call, through the National Museum of Civil War Medicine.
For more information, please call 850-926-1110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.