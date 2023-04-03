Katherine Hunter is Crawfordville Elementary School’s Teacher of the Month
Crawfordville Elementary School’s Katherine Hunter is March Teacher of the Month. Hunter is a third-grade teacher at Crawfordville and has been there since 2017. Having grown up in the Wakulla County School system, Hunter decided to pursue a career in education and knew there was only one place she wanted to teach. She completed her internship at Crawfordville and is still there.
Speaking of one of her favorite aspect of teaching, Hunter said, “I find that encouraging my students is one of the most enjoyable things about my job. Some days I’m encouraging them academically. Praising each student for all the progress they made, even if that progress looks small to others. I strive to continue encouraging and making a big deal about it because I want my students to feel successful in all that they do. Some days I’m encouraging them socially and emotionally. These days can be difficult because we tend to forget that each child is living their life with their own challenges. A simple hug, a kind word or act can be exactly what some of these children need, and I find it humbling that I get to help encourage them each day.
Crawfordville Elementary School Principal Alena Crawford congratulated Hunter and said, “Katherine’s caring, accepting and kind spirit are qualities that her students will remember for years to come. She has the patience of a saint and truly pours her heart into her students and her school responsibilities. After work, you can find her at the rec park going from field to field watching her students play various sports. Her love for teaching and for her students absolutely extends outside of her classroom! She is always quick to give encouragement where needed and her smile never dulls, even on the hardest days. She dedicates many extra hours to perfecting her craft for the betterment of her students. She also serves as third grade team leader and is willing to take on any additional role or duty as needed. Katherine loves her coworkers, students and families with her whole heart and lives out the definition of dedication. We love Ms. Hunter at CES!”
