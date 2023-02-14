Wakulla County Judge Brian D. Miller was sworn into office Friday, Feb. 10, in Courtroom A of the Wakulla County Courthouse.
Chief Judge of the Second Judicial Circuit led the investiture ceremony for Miller, who was elected in November.
Retired Judge Jill Walker spoke, as did Circuit Judge Ronald W. Flury. Liz Desloge Ellis of the Tallahassee Bar Association presented Miller with his judge’s robe.
Miller’s parents, David and Janice Miller, helped him don the black robe.
Circuit Judge Layne Smith administered the oath of office to Miller, with Miller’s wife, Kelly, and daughter, Elliot, beside him.
Miller also addressed the audience and expressed gratitude for support, especially for his wife, who agreed to put their life together on hold for a year while he ran for office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.