Miller grateful for community support
I don’t get to go back home to Florida very often, or at least as often as I’d like. But each time I get the chance, I’m reminded of how lucky I am to have grown up in such a great place with a wonderful community. Four nights and three shows doesn’t leave the time it deserves for conversation, so I wanted to take the time to speak now.
I could go on for days, but I just want to give thanks. Thank you to Brian English and English Financial Group for trusting us with such an important and awesome event for you on Thursday at your Grand Opening. I was lucky enough to meet Brian through my dad during a hunting trip many years ago, and to this day, Brian continues to pick up the phone to check up on me. He lends me wisdom, gives advice, and provides support I could never repay him for.
Thank you to Mina Sutton (my wonderful mama in-law) and Wakulla Community Theater for allowing us to utilize your venue and to all of the support you provided to make our Friday evening such a great night of music! I’m extremely excited to see the Theater continue to grow and bring entertainment to Wakulla County.
It was special to have Kevin Andrew and the students he teaches at ROCKULLA MUSIC take part in the show on Friday evening. I met Kevin a little after I started learning to play guitar. He has always been extremely supportive and has helped me in dire times of need when playing gigs. Whether it was gear, instruments, or just a helping hand, he’s been there for me.
Brandon Autrey, I say this over and over again. If it weren’t for you, I would’ve given up learning to play guitar a long time ago because of the blisters on my fingers! I love you, bud. Thank you for sharing your songs Friday night.
This was the first time I’ve ever shared the stage with my grandfather, Stan Tucker. It was a special moment for me. I love you, Pa! I owe everything to my family. ALL of my family. They’re my rock. My world. I love you guys. Thank you for everything.
Now back to doing what I love the most ... being a dad.
Jordan Miller
Highway Natives
