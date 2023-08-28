Jonathan Kilpatrick elected Chair of TCC District Board of Trustees

Jonathan Kilpatrick represents Wakulla County on the TCC District Board of Trustees.

 Special to The News

Tallahassee Community College District Board of Trustees elected Jonathan Kilpatrick as chair at their August meeting this week. Trustee Kilpatrick was appointed to the board in 2014 by Governor Rick Scott. He represents Wakulla County and takes the gavel from outgoing chair Eugene Lamb, Jr.

Kilpatrick has spent over 30 years of his career leading innovative technology solutions. He is the founder and CEO of Trulight LLC where he specializes in technology strategy, regulatory compliance, and cyber security. He previously served as the Chief Information Officer for the City of Tallahassee.

Kilpatrick is a Major in the Florida Air National Guard serving as a Cyber Systems Officer with 101 Air Communications Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base where he is responsible for the 101 Mission Defense Team’s requirement of cyber security for the Falconcer Weapon System. He also serves as the pastor of First Baptist Church of St. Marks. Kilpatrick represents Wakulla County.

Trustee Frank Messersmith put forward the motion to nominate Kilpatrick, which was approved unanimously.

“Jon has a wealth of personal, professional, and theological experience that will guide him, and us, quite admirably,” said Messersmith.

“Jonathan is a dedicated public servant with a heart for our mission here at TCC,” said Dr. Jim Murdaugh, president of TCC. “I am grateful for his positivity and commitment to our students, and am looking forward to working with him during what will be an exciting year ahead at the College.”

