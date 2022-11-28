John Michael “Mike” Carter, 80, a resident of Crawfordville, died November 16, 2022, after suffering a stroke. Mike was born in Tallahassee and earned degrees from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, the University of Florida and Cumberland Law School in Birmingham, Alabama. He was an attorney in Atlanta, Georgia and Crawfordville, Florida for over 40 years, serving 12 years as Wakulla County Judge. He is survived by his wife, Andrea Faza Carter, and his four daughters, Andrea P. Carter-Mundel, of Westport, MA; Maria Carter, of Jausiers, France; Elena Myhre, of Crawfordville; and Lucy Carter, of Apalachicola, FL as well as two grandsons.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Family Funeral Home in Crawfordville. The family will receive friends beginning at 4:00 p.m. A reception will follow the service at the Shriner’s Club at 4141 Crawfordville Hwy.
Memorial gifts may be made to Wakulla Academic Boosters, Inc. at wakullaacademicboosters.org or P.O. Box 448, Crawfordville 32326.
