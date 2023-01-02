John Dayton Spears, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, after an extended illness. He was at home with his wife by his side. John was a native of Mississippi and he had lived most his entire life in the area. He was a retired data processor working for the Leon County Board of Commissioners. John attended Timberlane Church of Christ, he loved the outdoors and taking care of his yard. When his boys were young he often would take them fishing. Survivors include his wife of 47 years Charlene Spears, sons Matthew Dayton Spears and his wife Jill, Lucas John Spears and his wife Kaci; his two brothers Jerry Spears and Phillis, Danny Spears and Lana; he has six grandchildren Olivia, Reece, Bowden, Bailey, Dayton and Johnny. John is preceded in death by his parents John and Geraldine Spears. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 12 noon at Family Funeral Home in Harvey Young Chapel, The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Duggar Cemetery on East Ivan Rd. Skip and Trey Young along with Paula and Kimberly are assisting the family. Family Funeral Home 850-926-5919.
