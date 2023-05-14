Jessica Kemp, RN

Jessica Kemp
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
RN
Q: How long have you been a nurse
A: 4 years
Q: Where did you earn your degree?
A: Tallahassee Community College
Q: Did you always know you wanted to go into the medical field?
A: Yes, have wanted to be a nurse ever since I was a little girl.
Q: Why did you choose to go into the field of nursing?
A: Have always had a passion of helping others and giving back to the community.
Q: Why did you choose the type of nursing you’re in?
A: After I had my daughter in 2012 I knew I wanted to work with moms and newborns. It’s a very rewarding job and side to nursing we don’t always get to see. To be there and help someone on one of the best days of their life as they bring another life into the world has truly been a blessing. Love what I do.
Q: What is the biggest challenge you face in your position as a nurse?
A: Definitely missing out on holidays, weekends and special events with family and friends.
Q: What keeps you focused and determined during difficult times?
A: My daughter and knowing I’m making a positive impact in someone’s life.
Q: How do you keep up with the latest information in your field.
A: We follow a continuing education protocol that keeps us updated with current evidence-based practices and procedures.
Q: How does it feel to be honored by your community?
A: Grateful and appreciative.
Q: Why is it important to honor nurses?
A: We are the backbone of the medical field and I feel like sometimes that’s easy to overlook and forget about.
Q: What should the community know about you as a nurse?
A: I love what I do and it’s been a blessing to work with Mom’s and babies in the community.
Q: What is some advice you’d give to a new nurse entering the field?
A: Never give up. There will always be good and bad times no matter the field of nursing you go into. But at the end of the day you are making an impact in someone’s life and that’s more important than you could ever imagine.
Q: What’s your favorite memory as a nurse?
A: Having friends and people I’ve grown up as my patients when they have their baby. There will always be something special when it comes to seeing someone become a mom for the first time, and seeing older brothers and sisters meeting the new baby and just simply being there for someone on one of the best days of their lives.
