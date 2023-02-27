Jennifer White of Riversink Elementary School: Employee of Month
Jennifer White, a paraprofessional at Riversink Elementary School is February’s Employee of the Month. White moved to Wakulla County in 2016 with her family and started working at Wakulla County Schools shortly after.
White had this to say about what she enjoys most about her job: “I enjoy working with the students because every day is different. Where else can you get hugs every day and make a difference in a child’s life?”
Catherine Cutchen, principal of Riversink Elementary School, said, “Jennifer White has the most incredible work habits of any paraprofessional I’ve met in 20 years of service. She is a team player. Jennifer jumps in to help in every situation. Jennifer never complains and is drama free. When I want to train a new para, I tell them to follow her footsteps. Jennifer treats every student with great respect and love. We are blessed to have someone of her caliber on our staff.”
