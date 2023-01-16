James Gordon Gerrell, Jr., 68, of Crawfordville, died very unexpectedly on Saturday, January 14, 2023 peacefully at home. Gordon was a native and lifelong resident of this area who started working with Wakulla LP Gas when he was 16 years old. His career lasted well over 40 years when he retired just a few years ago. Gordon coached both his daughters in sports for years, loved playing softball and was always at the park or field watching his grandchildren. NASCAR was another joy of his, cherishing the time spent camping with his brothers at Daytona and Talladega to watch the races. Gordon was an avid music lover of various styles; you never knew what song would come on next. On Wednesday nights, you could always find him with friends playing a friendly game of poker.
Gordon is survived by his mother, Betty Mullins; his daughters Alena Crawford (Kyle Crawford) and Lesley Gerrell; his brothers Randall (Michelle) and Ted (Dianne); his sister Sharon Young (Mike Dallman); four grandsons that he dearly loved, Connor, Jackson, Gavin and Maddux; and many nieces and nephews.
Gordon’s family will be receiving friends to celebrate his life at Family Funeral Home in Harvey Young Chapel on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm.
Skip & Trey Young along with Paula and Kimberly are assisting the family with their arrangements. Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
