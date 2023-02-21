On Feb. 8, 2023, the Honorable Francis J. “Frank” Allman was unanimously elected Chief Judge of the 2nd Judicial Circuit by his colleagues.
Florida’s 2nd Judicial Circuit is comprised of Leon, Gadsden, Wakulla, Franklin, Jefferson and Liberty counties.
Judge Allman was appointed to the bench in 2016, and was re-elected without opposition in 2018.
Allman is the 12th Chief Judge of the 2nd Judicial Circuit, and his term will run from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2025. He has served as the Administrative Felony Judge since 2020.
Judge Allman served as an assistant state attorney in Gadsden and Leon counties for nearly 19 years before being appointed to the bench.
Judge Allman is married and has two adult children. He lives in Quincy and is the first chief judge of the 2nd Judicial Circuit to reside outside Leon County.
