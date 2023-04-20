That time of year has come again. The sun is shining and the weather is warm. It is a time for vacations to the beach and loads of fun for people. This time of year is also what shelters around the South call “kitten season.”
It’s called this because cats will more often than not go into heat when the weather starts to warm. Instead of curling up somewhere warm and cozy, they are out and about on the prowl. It creates a surge of kittens and pregnant mother cats in shelters.
Shelters become overwhelmed due to the sheer rate of births this time a year. A single cat having two litters of kittens per year with an average of 2-3 kittens surviving per litter, and their offspring also following the same guideline, by the end of the third year of their life she could have contributed 376 cats into the surrounding population. This number can continue to rise each year without spaying and neutering the population.
Spaying and neutering not only can help with unwanted litters but can also help with the general health of the animal. As animals grow in age, the likelihood of their being complications in the reproductive tract increases. Male dogs for instance have an increased risk of testicular cancer if they remain intact after ten years of age. Twenty seven percent of all unneutered male dogs will get some form of testicular cancer. These forms of cancer contribute four to seven percent of all tumors in dogs.
Shelter’s around the world need the help of the communities to solve the overpopulation problem. Educating the public about low cost spay and neuter opportunities, trap neuter and release programs, Spay/Neuter Vouchers can be the difference between a life of opportunity and a life in a shelter abandoned due to unwanted litters.
There are resources in the community to help. Reach out to the shelter to find out what can be done to help you and your babies. If you have questions please feel free to call Wakulla County Animal Services at 850-926-0902.
Christina Merritt is an Animal Services Specialist at Wakulla Animal Services.
