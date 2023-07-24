In our previous article, we explored the nectar plants that attract butterflies to your Zone 8 garden, providing a delightful display of colors and a haven for pollinators. Now, let’s delve deeper into the fascinating world of butterflies by understanding the critical role of host plants for caterpillars. By incorporating these essential plants into your garden, you can support the entire life cycle of butterflies, from egg to adult, and witness the captivating transformation firsthand.
It is important to understand the role of host plants: Host plants are specific plant species that provide a crucial habitat for butterfly eggs and caterpillars. Female butterflies lay their eggs on these plants, and once hatched, the caterpillars feed on the leaves. For many butterfly species, host plants are the sole food source for their developing larvae, making them vital for their survival.
With the heat setting in, our area should be about to experience a surge in the butterfly population.
First, let’s talk about Monarchs: Milkweed (Asclepias spp.): As one of the most well-known butterflies, monarchs have specific host plant requirements. The monarchs should be revisiting our area in October. If you would like to see the Monarchs as they travel to Mexico, visit the St. Marks Lighthouse the last two weeks in October and the first week in November. It is quite a sight. If you are looking for Monarchs in your yard, there should be a scout spotted in late September to early October. You can attract these beauties to your yard by planting milkweed. By cultivating milkweed, you can contribute to the conservation of this iconic butterfly species.
Attracting Swallowtails: Parsley (Petroselinum crispum) and Dill (Anethum graveolens): Swallowtail butterflies, including the popular Eastern black swallowtail, rely on parsley and dill as host plants for their caterpillars. Growing parsley is very easy. There are two common varieties: curly and flat-leaf parsley. You can start both from seed or purchase plants from a local nursery. Plant the parsley in full sun. Full sun means that the plant will receive sun for at least 5 to 6 hours each day. Dill can be tricky to grow during the summer months in Wakulla. The plant will bolt or go to flower very quickly due to the heat and the day length. In place of Dill, we recommend planting fennel or rue. Both have the same growing requirements as parsley and can take the heat. The swallowtail can be spotted in the Apalachicola Forest Rds., especially after a summer rain where they can be seen puddling in the moist sand.
Welcoming Gulf Fritillaries: Passionflower (Passiflora incarnata): The stunning Gulf Fritillary butterfly depends on passionflower vines as its host plant. We saw 2 Gulf Fritillaries today. These are probably the scouts, and our area should have an uptick in the number of Gulf Fritillaries in a couple of weeks. These can be spotted on the sides of the roads, especially when traveling on Hwy 98 towards Apalachicola.
Supporting Cloudless Sulphur: Cassia: Cloudless butterflies lay their eggs on cassia and senna plants. Cassia is a member of the legume family and blooms vibrant yellow blooms in the fall. The cloudless sulphur butterfly can be seen visiting Florida fire spike, fire bush, and pentas in August through late fall visiting.
Building a Habitat for Pipevine Swallowtails: Pipevine (Aristolochia spp.): The pipevine swallowtail has a unique relationship with pipevine plants, which are essential host plants for their caterpillars. Pipevine, also known as dutchman’s pipe, is a vining perennial that grows very well in our area. The Aristolochia is decorative and useful.
Get ready for the next couple of months of fluttering fellows. Embrace the beauty and wonder of butterflies as you witness their metamorphosis from egg to caterpillar and finally, to the stunning adult butterflies that grace your garden with their presence.
